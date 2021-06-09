Son charged in death of father in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) —- David Peter Velton, 20-years-old, is being charged with the death of his father John Velton, according to the Lansing Township Police Department.

John Velton was found dead in his home in Lansing Township in the 2400 block of W. Michigan Ave. on April 9, 2021.

John Velton had not been seen for several days by friends or neighbors and when police arrived they found him dead. Officers discovered evidence that led them to think the death was suspicious. John Velton was 58-years-old.

After an investigation from LTPD Detective Randy Volosky, an arrest warrant was submitted to the 55th District Court.

David Peter Velton had already been in the Ingham County Jail since March 31, 2021 on unrelated charges and has remained there since.

LTPD asks anyone with information on the case to call Detective Volosky at 517-999-0291 or email him at voloskyr@lansingtownship.org