Spadafore asks Gov. Whitmer to call on National Guard ahead of planned armed protests at the Michigan Capitol

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Peter Spadafore, president of the Lansing City Council is asking Lansing Mayor Andy Schor to call on Gov. Whitmer to send the Michigan National Guard to Lansing to protect the Capitol ahead of planned armed protests on Inauguration Day.

“Today I wrote a letter to Mayor Andy Schor urging him to work with other municipalities and law enforcement agencies to call on Governor Gretchen Whitmer to deploy the Michigan National Guard to Lansing to help ensure planned armed demonstrations at the Michigan Capitol remain peaceful and to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors.

Lansing is proud to be the seat of government for the State of Michigan. We regularly host visitors from around the state and country as they practice their First Amendment rights of free speech. Our law enforcement officials and other first responders on the whole have met these visitors without many incidents and these demonstrations have remained largely peaceful and respectful of our home. But after the horrific events we all saw unfold in our nation’s capital last week, we must be prepared for the worst.

What has been reported could very well be over blown, and these demonstrations may not reflect what we saw unfold in Washington, DC last week, but I believe it is imperative we take every precaution to ensure the best possible outcome to ensure the safety of our residents and those that peacefully gather.”

Peter Spadafore