Sparrow reaches 3-year tentative agreement with health care workers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Hospital announced today that they have reached an agreement with the Professional Employee Council at Sparrow Hospital-Michigan Nurses Association (PECSH-MNA) on a three-year contract.

Sparrow thanked the bargaining team from PECSH-MNA for negotiating on behalf of their health caregivers, and the caregivers for their hard work.

“We’re especially grateful to our caregivers for the exceptional care and dedication they provide our patients every day. Navigating the pandemic for the past 21 months has been challenging for everyone and our caregivers have responded with grace and compassion,” Sparrow said.

Details on the negotiations will come out soon and the PECSH-MNA caregivers will have the chance to vote on the contract soon.

“We will build on the momentum that began prior to these negotiations to recruit and retain top talent across our units; continue supplying our caregivers with all necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep them safe; offer competitive wages and benefits; and implement attendance and staffing policies to ensure our caregivers and patients receive the support they deserve.”