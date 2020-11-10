UPDATE: Suspect identified, will face murder charges in Lansing shooting

UPDATE 12:12 PM (WLNS)–Lansing Police and the Michigan State Police Detective team has identified a suspect in this case, a 30-year-old man from Lansing.

The Ingham County Prosecutor has issued several formal criminal charges including:

Homicide – (Open Murder)

Weapons (Carrying Concealed)

Weapons (Firearms – Possession)

Weapons – (Felony Firearm)

Weapons – (Felony Firearm) on the suspect

UPDATE 3:59 P.M. (WLNS) — Lansing Police identified the 39-year-old man who was shot and killed in a shooting Monday evening as Marvin Cortez.

The investigation by Lansing Police and Michigan State Police is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the event is requested to contact the Detective at 517-483-4659, the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are asking for your help in obtaining any information linked to the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man Monday night.

At 7:36 p.m., the Lansing Police Department (LPD) was dispatched to the 300 block of S. Holmes for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers located a 39-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds.

LPD administered first aid until Lansing Fire Department personnel took over.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.

LPD officers, CSI, and Detectives are on scene investigating this homicide. The investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect information or motive at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call LPD.

