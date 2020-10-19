The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs awards more than $9 million for projects

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) today announced it’s approved $9,168,440 in grants to 470 organizations including arts and history centers, performance arts and cultural institutions for arts and culture projects in Michigan.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation says these much-needed funds are being infused into communities and organizations across the state, representing 58 of 83 counties.

“It is really wonderful to see so many great grant applications,” said Alison Watson, Director of MCACA. “During these tough times, it is a strong affirmation that the field is still vibrant, and the value of our programs is not only recognized but can contribute to ongoing efforts support vibrancy in our communities throughout the state.”

MCACA received 597 applications requesting $19,432,218 for fiscal year 2021 programs. MCACA used a peer review process over the course of 30 days of panel reviews to evaluate the grant applications and made recommendations to the MCACA Governor’s Council.

The applications were evaluated by 153 peer reviewers during the open panel process. Nearly 500 interested members of the public attended the panels on-line.

Click here for a full list of grants.

Earlier this year, MCACA awarded a total of $502,400 in Emergency Relief Fund grants to 176 nonprofit arts and cultural organizations around Michigan to provide relief from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak. MCACA also leveraged $83,834 in funds from Arts Midwest , a nonprofit regional arts organization and partner to MCACA, to award grants to an additional 28 Michigan organizations.