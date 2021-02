Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police arrested a 33-year-old Lansing man and a 20-year-old Lansing man for felonies on Tuesday, February 23.

The 33-year-old driver was stopped during traffic for an improper plate.

He was arrested for concealed carry weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

The passenger, a 20-year-old Lansing man, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery.

The pistol was reported stolen.

Both people were taken into custody.