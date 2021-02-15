UPDATE: Suspect charged, victim identified in deadly Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today the Ingham County Prosecutor charged 25-year-old Jaylin James Bowers of Lansing, for the shooting death of 25-year-old Thomas Glen Collins.

Bowers is accused of shooting Collins on Saturday, Feb. 13th, in the 700 block of Lincoln Ave. Collins was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators from the Violent Crime Initiative arrested Bowers on Saturday, he allegedly fled the scene following the shooting.

He was arraigned this afternoon in 54-A District court in front of Judge Simmons on the following charges:

Count 1: Open Murder – Homicide

Count 2: Felonious Assault

Count 3: Carrying Concealed Weapon (CCW)

Count 4: Weapons – Firearms – Possession by Felon

Count 5: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Bowers is being held without bond, and is due back in court later this month.