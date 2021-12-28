WANTED: Police still offering $10K for info on homicide suspect Brion Reynolds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is reminding people today that U.S. Marshalls are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of double-homicide suspect Brion Reynolds.

Reynolds is accused of shooting and killing two women, Alexis Brown and Michelle Roper, and injuring a kid.

🚨WANTED🚨U.S. Marshals are offering up to a $10,000.00 REWARD for information that directly leads to the arrest of Brion Reynolds. If you have any information regarding the location of Reynolds, contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED (926-8332) or https://t.co/B2fsmssxeM. pic.twitter.com/bqR2YvCASp — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) December 28, 2021

The incident happened on Sept. 16 around 5:30 p.m. and police say after he allegedly shot the women, he took two young girls, Lilliana Reynolds and Zymani Reynolds and an Amber Alert was issued.

Later that night, the two girls were found safe at a home in north Lansing. Reynolds has been on the run ever since.

On Sept. 20, multiple felony charges were issued against Reynold through the 54-A District Court, including two counts of open murder, three assault with intent to commit murder and weapon charges.

If you have any information on Reynolds, you’re asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED (926-8332) or go to usmarshals.gov/tips.