WATCH NOW: Lansing Mayor Andy Schor gives State of the City Address

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—- Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is giving his annual State of the City Address virtually this year, you can watch it live in the video player above on wlns.com.

6 News has learned the mayor plans to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and distribution of vaccines.

We also expect the mayor to talk about other big issues over the last year, including social justice and plans for what to do about budget shortfalls caused by limited tax revenue collected due to the pandemic.

Schor has served as the Capital city mayor since January of 2018. He formerly served in the Michigan House of representatives for the 68th District.

