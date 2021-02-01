Lansing School District’s first African American teacher and principal dies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced on social media Monday that Lansing School District’s first African American teacher and principal, Olivia Letts, has passed away.

The Letts Community Center was named after her.

Dr. Olivia Letts was hired as the Lansing School District’s first African-American teacher in 1951, according to the Michigan Education Association. She was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in 2016, honoring her advocacy for education, civil rights, and community service.

“I am saddened to hear that Olivia Letts has passed away. She is an absolute legend here in Lansing, and beyond,” Mayor Schor wrote.