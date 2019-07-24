I spent many years working for other people. One day I realized that I needed the freedom to do more for the customer than what I was able to do working for someone. In 2007 I broke the chains. Now we do all that we can to make sure you feel like a star.
Larry Kirchhoff | All Star Mechanical
Larry Kirchhoff
