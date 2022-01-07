Launch Entertainment Park has trampoline attractions that are all great for sensory friendly activities!

We also offer sensory friendly tool kits free of charge for rent by request. These kits include a pair of noise reducing headphones and a pair of sunglasses. This way, guests can limit any adverse impact the music and/or lighting may have on their well being.

We have recently made an investment with a local business called Able Eyes to come and do a 360 degree view of our entire facility. This project should hopefully be completed by the end of January 2022 and will allow guests to view our entire facility and attractions from the comfort of their home prior to visiting our facility.

