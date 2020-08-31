Laura Dwyer Schlecte

Laura’s one-of-a-kind personality and passion for approaching things from a different perspective is the key to her success as a real estate professional and community leader. She has more than three decades of real estate experience and involvement in the Jackson community and is just finishing her first term as an elected official.

Laura’s experience and knowledge are unmatched, but what sets Laura apart from others is her creative vision and ability to communicate and empathize. She understands that people have individual needs, desires, goals, and ideas. By concentrating on them, she is able to help focus on what is important, what matters, and what the local citizens want to see accomplished. She then helps them understand and analyze the options, and get them to cooperate and collaborate in the process of seeking and implementing creative solutions to local issues and problems.

Laura is the Broker/Owners of Thinking Real Estate, a Michigan real estate brokerage firm, and is co-owner and “CIO” (Chief Idea Officer) of the Placemaking company Think Jackson.

She is a national trainer for the National Association of REALTORs, specializing in Buyer Agency education; was one of five national trainers for Prudential Real Estate Affiliates; and, she has several recognized national certification in the real estate field. Laura also serves as a City Councilperson in Jackson, Michigan.