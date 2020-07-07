Lauren Thompson – 6 News 5pm & 6pm anchor

Hometown: Lake Orion, MI
Other places I’ve lived: East Lansing, DeWitt, Sydney, Australia and Youngstown, Ohio
I graduated from: Michigan State University
I’ve been doing what I do for: 17 years
Most interesting assignment: Traveling with and interviewing Vice President Mike Pence on his tour bus and arresting sex offenders with the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team
I have a knack for: news and proofreading
I’m passionate about: My kids and being accurate
I can’t stop talking about: current events
When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: being a mom to my 4 kids
Other places you may have seen me: The House of Promise “Beauty for Ashes Gala”; The annual fundraising breakfast for St. Vincent Catholic Charities; Silver Bells in the City
Favorite place in mid-Michigan: My house
What I love most about mid-Michigan: The community. There are wonderful people all around
Fun fact: I have a built-in compass in my head. I always know which direction I’m facing
Anything else you want viewers to know: I truly care about the facts and getting both sides to every story. I love our “Here for You” brand because being here for the community is what local news is really all about.
Where to connect with me: Facebook:WLNS Lauren Thompson; Twitter: @lthompsonWLNS