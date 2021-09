MASON, Mich. (WLNS) -- The Mason Public School Foundation (MPSF) presented $200,000 in community donations to the Mason Public Schools administration team, in efforts to enrich educational programs.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a community that is so committed to taking action to promote the high quality educational programs that students at Mason Public Schools have come to enjoy,” said MPSF President Barb Byrum. “The Foundation commends the generosity and support of area residents, businesses, and community organizations as this contribution could not have been done without them.”