JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) -- The official opening of a new trail in Ella Sharp Park is set to take place on Friday, Sept. 17 at 11:30 a.m.

According to the City of Jackson, the mile-long trail runs along Elmdale Drive through Ella Sharp Park. The trail will be replacing a 30-year-old pedestrian trail that had various issues, including being close to traffic.