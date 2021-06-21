Legal Connexions Web Extra | Foster Swift and Redi Rock Receive Presidential Awards

Legal Connexions Content
Posted: / Updated:

Two Michigan companies are among just 39 in the country to be honored by the President and the U.S. Secretary of Commerce for their exporting and export services.

During what has been an incredibly difficult time for many businesses, these companies are now working together to share resources and information to help other Michigan businesses.

Join host Julie Holton for this Expert Connexions Web Extra, as she interviews Andrew Nickodemus of Redi-Rock International and attorney Jean Schtokal of Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC.

Additional resources:

Golden Rules for Selecting Foreign Distributors and Agents 

Supply Chain Checklist for Exports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story