Legal Connexions Web Extra | Foster Swift and Redi Rock Receive Presidential Awards

Two Michigan companies are among just 39 in the country to be honored by the President and the U.S. Secretary of Commerce for their exporting and export services.

During what has been an incredibly difficult time for many businesses, these companies are now working together to share resources and information to help other Michigan businesses.

Join host Julie Holton for this Expert Connexions Web Extra, as she interviews Andrew Nickodemus of Redi-Rock International and attorney Jean Schtokal of Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC.

