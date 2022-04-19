LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Tesla CEO and richest man in the world want to buy the social media giant–Twitter for $43 billion.

Elon Musk said the platform needs to be “transformed.”

“Any time it’s Elon Musk you have to take it at least seriously but the question is exactly what is he trying to do,” said Legal Analyst Dan Abrams

“Let’s assume it is real. The question is why is he doing it, right? If it’s strictly a business matter, okay, is he going to change the advertising model? That’s a big question there, right? That’s possible. But if he’s really trying to fundamentally change sort of how Twitter does what it does and that’s his real purpose, remember, that too can have an impact on the business,” said Abrams.

“He talks about free speech meaning reducing some of the guardrails that Twitter has in place, but that could fundamentally change, of not just who is on Twitter, how people use Twitter.”