Legal Edge: What strategies could Ghislaine Maxwell take in her trial?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is underway. She’s accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

Yesterday, opening arguments focused on allegations made by underage girls from 1994-2004.

The indictment charges that Maxwell helped Epstein “recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims, as young as fourteen years old.”

She’s accused of befriending alleged victims, taking them to the movies or shopping.

So what is the defenses strategy in all of this?

The defense will go after prosecutors and essentially say that they’re going after Maxwell because they can’t get Epstein, said Legal Analyst Dan Abrams.

The defense may also claim that the defendants are lying and/or are financially motivated.

“I would not be surprised if [Maxwell] testifies,” said Abrams.