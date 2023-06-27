The Fourth of July is coming up next Tuesday and if you’re planning on lighting fireworks, it’s important to know what the law says about their use.

“When a person can and cannot set off fireworks is is largely governed by local ordinances, meaning rules that are set up by townships and cities,” said local Attorney Bryan Waldman.

“Although the state legislature weighed in and created a statewide law about five years ago, and what that law does is it says that local government, cities and townships have to allow people to set off appropriate fireworks, particularly on their own property,” he continued.

Waldman explains more about local and state fireworks laws in the video player above.