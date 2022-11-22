LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Recently, a 6 News viewer wanted to know what rights a store owner has in Michigan when it comes to people, they believe, might be shoplifting.

Can they stop someone, and prevent them from leaving the store? Does it have to be a security guard? Are you legally required to show someone your receipt?

We sat down with local attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm to find the answers.

“Shopkeepers do have a right to stop and take reasonable actions to detain people that they believe have committed retail fraud or are shoplifters stealing their merchandise,” said Waldman. “That’s commonly referred to as the shopkeeper’s privilege.”

It’s not that simple, though. As with most laws, things get real complicated real fast.

