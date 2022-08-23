LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you ever wanted to sell your own homemade food but were concerned about the legality? 6 News has you covered.

Local attorney Bryan Waldman breaks down the laws surrounding selling home-cooked food.

Waldman explains that Michiganders can only sell homecooked food made in their own kitchen without being licensed or inspected.

However, sales cannot exceed $25,000 a year, food must be nonhazardous (nothing refrigerated) and sales must be directed towards customers, like at a farmer’s market or roadside stands.

There are more regulations, however. To see Waldman’s full breakdown, check out the video player above.