LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In Michigan, the laws that apply to claims or lawsuits brought against state and local government entities are different from the laws that apply to claims against private citizens and businesses.

Sometimes, this comes as a surprise to parents who seek legal action when their child is injured at a public school.

Thankfully, Attorney Bryan Waldman can make it a little easier to understand.

“We occasionally do get calls from parents who are understandably upset because their child has been injured at school and the parent has no control over the situation,” said Waldman. “Does my child have a claim or a cause of action for that injury?” he continued.

