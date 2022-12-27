Arizona Independent Kyrsten Sinema and a group of Senate Republicans made one last-ditch effort to address the border crisis before Christmas.

The threat of a winter storm and a looming government shutdown took priority over the thousands of migrants amassing at the border.

Sinema, Utah Republican Mike Lee, and a handful of other senators tried to add immigration amendments to the government spending bill.

Sinema’s amendment would have maintained Title 42, which is the pandemic public health policy that allows U.S. officials to turn away migrants at the southern border over concerns about COVID-19.

Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan said the Biden administration and the courts must keep the Title 42 restrictions in place until Congress can pass permanent restrictions.

“If Title 42 goes away, it’s going to be that chaotic situation gets even worse,” said Jordan.

With lawmakers being home for the holidays, the issue is left for the new Congress, which will convene after the first of the year.