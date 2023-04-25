LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — So-called “red flag” legislation has passed the Michigan House and Senate, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the bills into law.

The legislation allows police to remove firearms from people who are deemed by the courts to be a “danger” to themselves or others.

That person then has the right to respond to those petitions.

Last night, the Livingston County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution to make the county a “constitutional county,” or a kind of sanctuary in support of Second Amendment rights.

According to Attorney Bryan Waldman, “constitutional counties” are predominantly symbolic.

“They have absolutely no legal effect,” Waldman said of the county resolutions in support of the Second Amendment.

“If you look at the Livingston County resolution, what it does is it affirms that the commissioners want to support the Second Amendment and they want to support the Constitution as a whole.”

He says that legally, the red flag laws don’t violate the Second Amendment or due process, “because the person who’s alleged to be a risk to themselves or others…has an opportunity to come forward and challenge the petition.”

