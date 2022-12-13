LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With two and a half weeks left in 2022, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration said 41 people have died in workplace incidents this year.

That’s the second-highest total over the last five years.

With on-the-job injuries and deaths, a lot of people want to know what claims they can bring against their employer.

Attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm has the answer in this week’s Legal Edge.

“When someone is injured or killed on the job, the first legal issue or law they need to be aware of is Michigan’s workers’ compensation law, which entitles workers and their families to certain types of benefits, including wage loss, and payment of medical expenses,” said Waldman.

