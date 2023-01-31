LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Over the past several months, people have been reaching out to 6 News wanting to warn others about their difficult experience buying a used car.

Here’s what you need to know before you drive off the lot in a previously owned car, according to Sinas Dramis attorney Bryan Waldman.

Firstly, Waldman advises those looking for a used car to be careful and to do research.

“Unfortunately, there aren’t a whole lot of protections for consumers buying used cars in Michigan,” said Waldman.

Waldman brought up one certain protection for those buying a car that is defective- it’s called the Lemon Law.

But there’s a catch.

“Unfortunately, the Lemon Law doesn’t apply to used cars,” said Waldman.

To learn more about what you should do before buying a used car, watch the video in the player above.