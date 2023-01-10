LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There are more than 40 laws passed last year in Michigan that will take effect at some point this year.

One of the more confusing, concerning and somewhat controversial laws is the way Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act is going to affect the minimum wage in 2023.

On January 1, the minimum wage went up to $10.10 per hour. For people considered tipped workers, the minimum wage went up to $3.84.

But as attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm explains, there’s a case in our court system now with the Court of Appeals that could dramatically affect how minimum wage is actually applied and whether or not those are the real minimum wage rates.

You can see his full breakdown in the video player above.