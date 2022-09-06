WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – A federal judge has granted former president Donald Trump’s request to have an outside expert or “Special Master” review documents the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home.

“The best way to envision a special master is to be an expert witness for the judge, as opposed to one of the parties,” said attorney Kel McClanahan.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee ordered the independent reviewer to examine the documents to search for any issues related to attorney-client or executive privilege.

The ruling puts the Justice Department’s investigation of the records on hold for now. It can not continue reviewing the evidence collected until the special master’s work is done, but the order does allow for the continuation of the ‘classification review and intelligence assessments being conducted by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.’



“Just because there is a special master who might say oh this document potentially raises executive privilege issues does not mean that the criminal investigative team will never get to see those documents that will just be the start of the process is there really a privilege here and is that privilege overcome by compelling interests,” said Mary McCord of Georgetown University’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection.

Over the weekend former President Trump continued to slam the Bureau, calling the investigation a political attack.

Attorneys have until Friday to submit a list of potential special masters acceptable to both sides.