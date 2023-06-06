LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sometimes things might happen that will require the services of a lawyer.

But, how do you find the right one?

According to Bryan Waldman with Sinas Dramis, it’s important to consider why you are eyeing a specific lawyer. He also encouraged interviewing the attorney, adding that you “ought to not be shy.”

“Ask the lawyer, ‘Why are you the right person? Do you think you’re the right person?’,” Waldman said.

After the interview, start to explain your case.

“Let the lawyer explain to you what the issues are in the case, what the challenges are, whether they’ve dealt with those challenges before,” he continued.

Waldman added that if an attorney is promising too much, that may not be the right legal counsel.

“I think a good lawyer tells their client things that they may not want to hear,” he said. “They’re honest and that begins at the very first meeting where a lawyer has to be honest and say, these are the strengths and these are the weaknesses.”

