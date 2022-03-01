LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An update in the latest chapter in the bitter divorce drama between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt sued his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, accusing her of unlawfully selling her share of their multimillion-dollar estate and winery, Chateau Miraval, located in the south of France

In court documents obtained by ABC News, Pitt alleged the Maleficent star consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the consent right she owed him and the right of first refusal her business entity owed, adding they agreed to never sell respective interests in Miraval without the other’s consent.

“On the part of Angelina, we’re talking about her sale and the proceeds that she received from that sale. Those could be in jeopardy. When we’re talking about brad, what we’re looking at is we’re looking at his ability to continue operations because if he wants to continue with his percentage, he has to now coordinate with the new ownership,” said legal analyst Channa Lloyd.

According to the lawsuit, the former A-list couple purchased the sprawling property in 2008 for

Over $28 million, as a home, to share with their children and the vineyard as a family business.

Their whirlwind romance reportedly began on the set of 2005’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the two married at the same estate years later in 2014.