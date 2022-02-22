LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Alec Baldwin is now the target of a new lawsuit from the family of Halyna Hutchins. She’s the cinematographer who was killed on the set of Baldwin’s film “Rust” after a gun he was holding went off.

Baldwin is accused of failing to follow protocols and recklessly causing her death.

“We knew that they were going to sue Alec Baldwin, the producer and the other producers for a variety of safety issues and other issues on the set, but you read this lawsuit and it’s not just about Alec Baldwin the producer, it’s about Alec Baldwin the guy who shot her,” said Legal Analyst Dan Abrams. “It’s about what Alec Baldwin didn’t do to prepare for this moment. It’s about what Alec Baldwin did do at that moment and it’s a devastating indictment.”

What is Baldwin’s best defense?

“I think it’s both legal and factual. On the factual side, he’s going to repeat much of what he said to you which is it was a mistake. It was just a horrible mistake and he wasn’t negligent,” said Abrams. “‘Not my fault’ is going to be the factual defense. It’s also going to be a legal defense which is to say, for example, this is not the kind of lawsuit that should be in a civil court. It should be dealt with because it’s a labor case in a different venue.”

According to Abrams, a settlement in the suit is possible. Criminal charges are possible, but Baldwin has been dismissing those as an impossibility.

For Abrams’ full analysis, check out the video above.

