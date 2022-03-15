New developments in the “Rust” onset shooting. In a court filing, Alec Baldwin says He should not be held accountable for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The star is giving more details about the incident than ever before.

Baldwin’s suit says others are at fault for Hutchins’ death.

“Alec Baldwin is saying he didn’t do anything wrong, that he wasn’t responsible, that he wasn’t the one who was supposed to check the gun and in fact, that he was told that he wasn’t the one who was supposed to do that,” said Legal Analyst Dan Abrams.

Baldwin’s court filing claimed Baldwin intended to find out who is in charge of the guns on this movie and get him some shooting lessons, and that he trained with the armorer around 90 minutes when he arrived on set. The filing also claims Reed did not instruct Baldwin to check the gun himself. In fact, she told Baldwin that it was her job to check the gun, not his.

Baldwin also lays out texts between him and Halyna Hutchins’ husband.

“It sounds like Alec Baldwin didn’t think that Matt Hutchins was really going to go after him personally. That they were lying until that GMA interview that Baldwin did with George, where he basically said it wasn’t my fault,” said Abrams.

“Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is but I know it’s not me,” said Baldwin.

“It sounds like that really set Matt Hutchins off, because if you read Matt Hutchins’ lawsuit, it is directly implicating Alec Baldwin in 15 safety and protocol violations. No ambiguity about,” said Abrams.

Matt Hutchins’ team says the personal texts between the men are irrelevant to his arbitration demands and that Alec Baldwin once again is trying to avoid liability.