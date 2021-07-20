Legal Edge: Businesses fight back against negative online reviews

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Many consumers frequently rely on online reviews before visiting restaurants, booking hotel rooms, before hiring a company to do repairs around their home, etc. As for businesses, they rely on positive reviews to attract new clients and customers.

Negative reviews do happen, however, and they can cause serious harm to the reputation of a business. Some businesses are now fighting back against reviews they suspect to be fake, from a disgruntled former employee, or from a competitor, by filing lawsuits to find out the identity of the person posting.

For this week’s Legal Edge report, attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm explains why these lawsuits are being filed, the legal basis for them, if they’re successful, and more.

