LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It was the slap seen, and heard around the world.

Actor Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.

Smith has since apologized, but not before the academy opened a “formal review” of the incident.

In this week’s Legal Edge, ABC’s chief analyst Dan Abrams explains if the Oscar winner can face charges.

“So theoretically they could [charge Smith], right? When you think about a criminal case, it’s the people of the state of California versus the defendant. It’s not Chris Rock versus the defendant, so they could make a decision,” said Abrams.

However, Abrams is said that’s probably not going to happen.

“When you talk about a misdemeanor assault and battery case, you really do need the complaining witness to come forward,” continued Abrams. “You need there to be a police report. It is possible in a domestic violence situation where the police could say, you know what? This is too important. We’re concerned about the victim. We’re going to step in here in this kind of case. It wouldn’t happen without the complaining witness. But think about this outside of the realm of Chris Rock and Will Smith.”

If anything comes of the Oscars’ intrenal investigation, Smith will likely just receive a slap on the wrist.

It’s also possible the “King Richard” could star lose his Oscar, but it’s extremely unlikely.