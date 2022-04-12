RICHMOND, Va. (WLNS) – A Hollywood trial is underway in Virginia today.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife over something published in the Washington Post, and the trial has a starstudded witness list.

The trial is expected to feature a long list of celebrity witnesses including Elon Musk and James Franco.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star filed the lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2019 after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post writing from the perspective of “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The op-ed does not identify her ex-husband by name, but lawyers for Depp say Heard damaged his reputation claiming that because of the allegations of abuse, “Mr. Depp lost movie roles and faced public scorn.”

“If there are enough indicators the person she was making reference to Johnny Depp, that would be sufficient for his lawsuit to move forward,” said legal analyst Areva Martin.

Heard’s lawyers call the lawsuit “frivolous,” saying they “will prevail in defeating this groundless lawsuit.”

The former couple’s saga dates back to 2016 when Heard submitted photos of herself with a bruised face in court as she obtained a restraining order against Depp.

He called the abuse claims “categorically false” claiming they were a “hoax” to “generate publicity” for Heard’s career.

This weekend, Heard defended the Washington Post op-ed, writing “I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking against men in power. I continue to pay the price.”

In 2020, Depp lost a lawsuit against a British tabloid that had labeled him a “wife-beater.” He and Heard are both expected to testify at the trial.

