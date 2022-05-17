LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s that time of year when everyone is getting outside, including our pets.

But before you take your pup on a walk, there are some laws in our state to look out for.

“Michigan actually has a state statute that says that all dogs that are over six months old need to be licensed. They need to wear a collar and has a tag with their license, uh, hanging on it. The only exception would be when a dog is, is legally joining someone to hunt, and then they also have to be confined under state law to their property or they can’t run it large,” said attorney Bryan Waldman.

Cities and municipalities can also have their own dog laws.

“Lansing has a statute that says… if a dog is found running at large two or more times, during a six month period, they’re deemed a nuisance to the public, which means certain legal actions can be taken to stop the nuisance and the fines can be up to $500, which is consistent with, with other locations,” said Waldman

The bottom line? Keep your dog on a leash and safe from others.

“Obviously, when dogs run at large, the major concern is they’re going to hurt someone. Michigan has what’s called a strict liability dog bite statute, which means, you know, states ‘in order to prevail in a case against the dog’s owner is the result of a bite.’ You have to prove that the owner acted in some negligent or unreasonable or reckless way, or maybe that they knew that the dog had a propensity to bite or that they shouldn’t have allowed it to leave their property in Michigan,” Waldman continued.

To see his full interview, check out the video player above.



