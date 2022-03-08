HOUSTON, Texas (WLN) – Popular social media influencer Brittany Dawn is facing new legal trouble.

The TikTok star is being sued by the State of Texas for allegedly misleading thousands of her followers.

Dawn is known for sharing her fitness and lifestyle routines and her Christian beliefs.

The lawsuit claims from as early as 2014, Dawn sold a variety of fitness packages with promises of: “Personalized nutritional guidance and individualized fitness coaching.”

The packages cost customers up to $300 each.

According to the lawsuit, those customers did not receive any personalized sessions.

Kelly Evans says she did not get what she was promised.

“I was just kind of desperate to do something, to change something, to feel good about myself,” said Evans.

Evans believed she could overcome her body image insecurities as a new mom. She says by following Dawn’s advice she was consuming fewer calories than a child would each day. She now says she regrets that decision.

“It was terrible. Mind-blowing advice, dangerous advice,” said Evans.

When accusations first surfaced in 2019 from clients claiming they didn’t get what they paid for, Dawn spoke to GMA, offering an explanation.

Following that interview, dawn then shifted from fitness and lifestyle teaching to Christian preaching offering religious retreats.