LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The jury is deliberating in Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and this defamation case is anything but typical.

CBS News Legal Analyst Rikki Klieman says that in this defamation case, the credibility of the two litigants is being considered more than anything.

“There’s no question that Johnny Depp puts on the stronger case,” said Klieman.

Additionally, Klieman says that social media has made it very clear that Johnny Depp has an overwhelming amount of support.

For Klieman, Kate Moss was the most important witness in the case.

Want to know more about Klieman’s thoughts on the lawsuit? Watch the video in the player above.