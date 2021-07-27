Legal Edge: Off-road driving laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan is known for its outdoor activities, including offroading. However, there are rules and regulations that apply.

Local attorney Bryan Waldman breaks down the laws surrounding offroading.

Under Michigan law, an ORV is a motor-driven recreational vehicle that drives “without the benefit of a road” over dirt, snow marsh, ice swamp, or other natural lands. This could involve motorcycles or cars with four-wheel drive.

However, if it has tracks and is a snowmobile, then it’s not an ORV.

To drive an ORV, you’ll need an ORV permit. The law says you’ll need an ORV license if you want to operate on public land. The law also says that when you buy your vehicle, it’ll come with an ORV road title, as ORVs aren’t fit to work on roadways – unless outfitted to do so. But then you’ll have to change your title.

If you’re a driver, you need to wear goggles. Both passengers and drivers need to wear helmets.

3-wheelers require drivers to be 16-and up to drive. 12-year-olds and above can drive 4-wheelers with a safety certification and supervised by a parent.

Kids below 10 must have the above, and only operate on private property.