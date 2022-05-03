LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -The custody battle between actors Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde is playing-out in public.

Wilde was actually served papers while she was on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm has more on the rules for being served here in the Great Lakes State, and Waldman said that there are very few rules when it comes to serving papers.

“Their job is to put a legal document in the hands of someone so that they know about a legal proceeding,” said Waldman. “And in Michigan, a license isn’t even required to be a process server. It can be any competent adult.”

Typically, if someone is not cooperating with being served- the process server will come up with new ways to deliver papers.

“The process server will escalate creativity and kind of unique ways to get service or process if the person isn’t cooperating,” continued Waldman.

If one cooperates, there should be no issue.

“If you’re hiding, if you’re not answering the door, if you’re trying to avoid service a process, the process server is going to get creative and try and find you at places where he knows or she knows you’re going to be a place of work. And maybe extreme is in front of a group of people,” said Waldman.

