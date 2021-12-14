Legal Edge: The strategy behind the trial of former cop Kim Potter

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Testimony continued today in the trial of former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter.

Potter is charged with manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, whom she fatally shot during a traffic stop in April.

She says she meant to use her taser, not her gun. The case has garnered a lot of attention.

Both the defense and prosecution both agree the incident was a mistake, but is she criminally responsible because it’s still up to her actions? Was she negligent? Was she reckless? That remains the legal question.

Watch it in the story above: