LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The trial against the former boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is underway.

Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani served as Theranos’s chief operating officer and faces 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

This comes 2 months after Holmes was convicted of fraud.



“They’ve seen everything the prosecution has. They’ve seen all the witnesses, what they’re going to say, the weaknesses and strength,” said Legal Analyst Dan Abrams.

Abrams says while its possible that Holmes will testify against Balwani, he says it’s unlikely.

“If a witness says something a little different, the defense can use that and poke holes and say, wait a sec. In the first trial, you said this or that. That’s a big advantage typically for the defense. The difference in this case the prosecution didn’t get convictions on a lot of the counts in the first trial. So this was also a dry run for prosecutors to say, wait, what did we do wrong the first time? Why weren’t we able to convince a jury that she had defrauded patients, that we were only able to convince them there was a defrauding of the investors. What can we do differently this time as well?” said Abrams.