WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – Politico recently published a leaked draft of a majority Supreme Couty opinion confirmed suspicions that the court is going to overturn Roe v. Wade which has protected a woman’s right to get an abortion for nearly 50 years.

“Well, the law that’s on the books and Michigan is a 1931 law that makes abortion a felony. It’s a felony for anyone to assist a woman the concern many people have. If and or when Roe gets overturned, it’s then going to be an enforceable law. And, and again, the law makes it a felony. A lot of people call it a trigger law, but trigger laws are something that’s different. Even the governor’s office is issued press releases. I believe that it’s said that this Michigan law in 1931 is a trigger law,” said attorney Bryan Waldman.

If the final opinion is anything like the draft, the legality of abortion procedures will be decided by state laws.

“13 states have enacted trigger laws, which essentially say that if Roe Versus Wade is overturned, we’ve got a law that’s going to go into effect and make abortion illegal. The thing about all of those laws is that they make exceptions to protect the health and life of a woman. And almost all of them make exceptions if the pregnancy came about as the result of rape. The 1931 Michigan law only has one exception and that’s to preserve the life of a woman,” said Waldman.

