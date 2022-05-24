LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial is entering the home stretch.



The case has been heavily influenced by Stan culture and social media.

You may be wondering “what exactly is Stan culture?”

It’s a phenomenon in which fans overly and intensely try to show support for a favorite celebrity, typically online.

Local attorney Bryan Waldman explains how stan culture had an effect on this trial.

“We’ve always tried to make sure jurors are influenced by things outside of the courtroom. Judges instruct jurors to not pay attention to things outside of the courtroom because they’re not subject to cross-examination. They’re not subject to arguments from the attorneys that may point out the flaws in what they’re reading or what they’re seeing outside of the courtroom. And so judges instruct jurors [to not] pay attention to newspaper articles and they now instruct them not to pay attention to social media,” said Waldman.

“But in a case like this, where, you know, for example, #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, you’ve got 5 billion people watching clips associated with that hashtag, you have to wonder, how do people avoid it,” said Waldman.

