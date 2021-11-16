Legal Edge: What to know when hiring an attorney

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – From filing for bankruptcy to managing an estate to negotiating a divorce, there are plenty of situations when it makes sense to hire an attorney.

But what should you know before you hire one?

Our legal expert Bryan Waldman and our very own Chivon Kloepfer are here to break it down for you.

One of the best ways is to just talk to people you trust.

People shouldn’t feel bashful about talking to a lawyer and asking them if they’re the right lawyer for their case.

You ought to try and find someone who specializes in the area of law you need, whether it’s divorce, criminal, probate, property or the suspicious.

If someone says they specialize in divorce, criminal property, personal injury and everything- that’s not specialization.

Asking the lawyer if you can have a free consultation, just to determine if that lawyer is the right lawyer may be beneficial.

On the flip side, what goes through an attorney’s mind when considering which cases they’re actually going to take?

The truth is that lawyers do work as lawyers because they’re making a living.

Waldman says that he evaluates and asks himself this a case where it makes financial sense for him, but he also will look and ask, does this make financial sense for me?

People need to understand that that promises really can’t be made in the law- even the best lawyer can’t promise you an outcome.

So if a lawyer starts making promises that sound too good to be true, they probably are just that.

Find a lawyer, who is going to be honest and tell you the strengths of your case, the weaknesses of your case and the things that just aren’t known on that very first day, when you meet and how that may make a difference in the.