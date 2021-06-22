Legal Edge: What you should know before setting off a firework this 4th of July

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The 4th of July is just around the corner, and people are starting to buy fireworks to light off their own, private displays.

Local attorney Bryan Waldman talks about the laws applying to this year’s national holiday regarding fireworks for this week’s Legal Edge.

“The laws regarding consumer fireworks have been dictated by city and townships, or ordinances,” Waldman said, “In December 2019, the Michigan legislature passed a statute that said that local governments can’t limit the use of consumer fireworks during a limited number of days throughout the year.”

Waldman told 6 News many local governments adopted 11 specific days leading up to the 4th of July where fireworks are allowed under state law.

“This year, the 4th of July is on a Monday. So, we’re stuck with the 11 days should people do if neighbors are excessive with fireworks,” Waldman exclaimed, “Well, first of all, they have to understand that on those days work is only allowed from 11:00 am to 11:45 pm.”

Waldman says you can’t exceed hours on workdays and it’s best to settle neighbor disputes rationally and respectfully. If a neighbor is violating the law you can call your local police department’s non-emergency phone numbers. Police departments can issue tickets up to $500.00.