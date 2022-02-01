Legal Edge: Why a federal judge rejected a plea deal from Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A federal judge rejected a plea deal on hate crime charges against the father and son convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

The family of Ahmaud Arbery is thanking a federal judge this morning for listening.

Judge Lisa Godbey-Wood is refusing a plea deal, before next week’s trial, that would have kept Travis McMichael and his father Gregory out of state prison and into a federal one, for much of the life sentences they received at state trial in November.

The two and their neighbor were all sentenced to life in state prison for murdering Ahmaud Arbery on a tree-lined street nearly two years ago.



The rejected plea deal, which was agreed to by prosecutors, would have allowed the father and son to spend 30 years of their life sentence in a federal prison.



“I think they wanted to go to a federal prison because they felt it would be safer and those prisons tend to be a little bit nicer,” said ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams.

“I fought so hard to get these guys in state prison, it’s disrespectful,” said Wanda Cooper-Jones, Mother of Ahmaud.

It is rare for a federal judge to reject this kind of plea agreement. The Arbery family attorney says it’s because the family spoke up.



“What the family was trying to impress upon the court was that the conditions of the confinement must remain in state prison where they had been sentenced to serve the rest of their lives,” said Lee Merritt, Attorney for the Arbery family.

If they change their plea back to not guilty, all three murderers will be prosecuted for allegedly targeting Ahmaud Arbery because of his race.

Jury selection begins Monday regardless. So far, William Roddie Bryan, the third man convicted of murder at the state trial, still faces federal trial.

We will find out Friday if the other two join him.