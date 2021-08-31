Legal Edge: Understanding the Public Duty Doctrine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On December 30, 2017, 2 police officers helped a man who had driven his car off the roadway. They called a tow truck, and help the man get back on the road in Pittsfield Township.

About an hour later, that man then crashed head-on with another car, killing a wife and mother named Lake Jacobson.

Following the crash, police learned the man’s blood-alcohol content was 3 times the legal limit.

The family of Jacobson sued the officers, claiming they were negligent in performing their duties by allowing a drunk driver to get back on the road after he crashed the first time. But the “Michigan court of appeals” recently dismissed the lawsuit against the officers.

Local attorney Bryan Waldman explains.

“It’s important here to understand the core appeals is bound to follow precedent or rules established by the Michigan Supreme court.”

the Michigan Supreme court has recognized the doctrine that a lot of states have called the public duty doctrine, which essentially means. That police owe a duty to the public in general to do their job and not to any one specific individual.

As a result that individuals can’t sue if they’re harmed unless they have what the courts have called a special relationship with the police officer.

There is a reason for the doctrine. The reason is that we don’t want to have everyone who’s the victim of a crime, potentially filing a lawsuit and saying, ‘Hey, police. If you would do a better job at fighting crime, I wouldn’t have been stabbed.’

Was there a special relationship in this case?

They were face-to-face with this drunk driver and allowed him to get back on the road. That’s one of the claims made by the lawyers for the family in this case.

But what the courts said is the special relationship needs to be with the victim of the crime, not the person who committed the crime.