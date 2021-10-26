Legal Edge: Will there be repercussions for what happened on the set of ‘Rust’?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In this weeks Legal Edge, we’re going to take a deeper dive in the investigation into that fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film “Rust”.

Production was halted indefinitely after Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the film’s cinematographer, and left the director in critical condition.

Officials are now racing to find out what went wrong.

The big question with this is- can Alec Baldwin face criminal charges?

Legal Analyst Dan Abrams is here for you now to answer that question.

Let’s separate Alec Baldwin the actor from the Alec Baldwin producer.

You need negligence shouldn’t have done.

According to Abrams, it does seem Alec Baldwin the actor didn’t do anything.

If someone yells cold gun, there is not an issue.

Secondly, Baldwin acts out the scene as he’s supposed to, and then pulls the trigger.

If that’s true, there won’t be criminal responsibility for Alec Baldwin, the actor, but Alec Baldwin the producer is a separate question.

The question stands: how did this happen on the set? Who was responsible for it? Were there protocol issues that were happening? Did they have knowledge of problems with safety on the set?

Those are all issues that are going to have to be asked, because there has been another case in 2015 where a director and a producer and others were charged criminally because of lack of safety protocols while filming a movie.

Abrams expects there will be a civil case, that there will be civil damages awarded in connection with this.

There is no good explanation for how it ended up there, and someone did something wrong.

There was some negligence at the least on that set, and as a result, Abrams expects at the least that there will be a civil case with damages paid out.